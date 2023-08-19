x
Forgotten Friends

One-year anniversary of Forgotten Friends

In that time we have matched up 35 dogs and cats with a human to love them.
In that time we have matched up 35 dogs and cats with their humans.

SAN ANTONIO — It's the one year anniversary of Forgotten Friends, where we shine the spotlight on a dog or cat that has been overlooked at an area shelter. In that time we have matched up 35 dogs and cats with a human to love them. 

It all started with Jackson, a dog who had been waiting a very long time out at the Bulverde Area Humane Society.

Adoptions from these no-kill shelters actually save two lives, the Forgotten Friends that are adopted and another one that the shelter now has the space to welcome in, saving their life. 

Thank you San Antonio!

Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society
Jackson - adopted
  1. Jackson (dog) Bulverde Area Humane Society (BAHS)
  2. Kitty Boy Cat) Canyon Lake Animal Shelter (CLASS)
  3. Rip (dog) Converse Animal Shelter (CAS)
  4. Grace (dog) Live Oak Animal Shelter (LOAS)
  5. Tanner (cat) BAHS
  6. Chicken Little (dog) Humane Society New Braunfels (HSNBA)
  7. Page (dog) Kirby Animal Services (KAS)
  8. Kenny (cat) Footbridge Foundation (FF)
  9. Champ (dog) Helotes Humane Society (HHS)
  10. Mr Gambolini (cat) CLASS
  11. Harvey (dog) Kerrville Pets Alive (KPA)
  12. Juno (cat) HSNBA
  13. Percy (dog) KPA
  14. Coby (dog) BAHS
  15. Exy (dog) CLASS
  16. Loki (cat) HSNBA
  17. Precious (dog) Kerr County Animal Control
  18. Arcanine (dog) CAS
  19. Opie (cat) BAHS
  20. Oliver (dog) HHS
  21. Joe (dog) Animal Defense League (ADL)
  22. Magni (dog) HSNBA
  23. Liam (cat) CAS
  24. Phoebe (dog) BAHS
  25. Debo (dog) KAS
  26. Mello (dog) Hill Country SPCA
  27. Katie (dog) Luling Animal Welfare Society
  28. Luke (dog) HSNBA
  29. George Clooney (dog) FF
  30. Big Red (dog) HHS
  31. Paulie (dog) ADL
  32. Prissy (cat) KPA
  33. Yum-Yum (cat) KPA
  34. Dave (dog) ADL
  35. Mr. Piggy (dog) CLASS

We told eight more stories in the last year, and we have not given up on finding these pets their forever home. Click on the links to read their stories.

  1. Patches (dog) God’s Dogs Rescue (GDR)
  2. Brody (dog) BAHS
  3. Fry (dog) BAHS
  4. Barnie (cat) BAHS
  5. Kuba (dog PAWS Central Texas
  6. Ravyn (dog) Cash’s Kingdom Animal Rescue
  7. Bubba Snoop (dog) HSNBA
  8. Brindle (dog) Kerr County Animal Control

If you know of a Forgotten Friend that has been overlooked and is still looking for a "furr-ever" home, contact Andrea at acarden@kens5.com.

