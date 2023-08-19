In that time we have matched up 35 dogs and cats with a human to love them.

SAN ANTONIO — It's the one year anniversary of Forgotten Friends, where we shine the spotlight on a dog or cat that has been overlooked at an area shelter. In that time we have matched up 35 dogs and cats with a human to love them.

It all started with Jackson, a dog who had been waiting a very long time out at the Bulverde Area Humane Society.

Adoptions from these no-kill shelters actually save two lives, the Forgotten Friends that are adopted and another one that the shelter now has the space to welcome in, saving their life.

Thank you San Antonio!

Check out the gallery of pets here

Jackson (dog) Bulverde Area Humane Society (BAHS) Kitty Boy Cat) Canyon Lake Animal Shelter (CLASS) Rip (dog) Converse Animal Shelter (CAS) Grace (dog) Live Oak Animal Shelter (LOAS) Tanner (cat) BAHS Chicken Little (dog) Humane Society New Braunfels (HSNBA) Page (dog) Kirby Animal Services (KAS) Kenny (cat) Footbridge Foundation (FF) Champ (dog) Helotes Humane Society (HHS) Mr Gambolini (cat) CLASS Harvey (dog) Kerrville Pets Alive (KPA) Juno (cat) HSNBA Percy (dog) KPA Coby (dog) BAHS Exy (dog) CLASS Loki (cat) HSNBA Precious (dog) Kerr County Animal Control Arcanine (dog) CAS Opie (cat) BAHS Oliver (dog) HHS Joe (dog) Animal Defense League (ADL) Magni (dog) HSNBA Liam (cat) CAS Phoebe (dog) BAHS Debo (dog) KAS Mello (dog) Hill Country SPCA Katie (dog) Luling Animal Welfare Society Luke (dog) HSNBA George Clooney (dog) FF Big Red (dog) HHS Paulie (dog) ADL Prissy (cat) KPA Yum-Yum (cat) KPA Dave (dog) ADL Mr. Piggy (dog) CLASS

We told eight more stories in the last year, and we have not given up on finding these pets their forever home. Click on the links to read their stories.