New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department will give away trees in honor of Arbor Day

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Neighborhoods look so much better when there are plenty of trees growing tall.

The New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department wants to give you a free tree to celebrate Arbor Day, hoping to make your neighborhood more beautiful.

The event will take place on October 21 from 9 a.m. until noon in Landa Park, even though Arbor Day is not officially until April 26.

There are many benefits to planting trees. Trees absorb odors and pollutant gases by filering particles out of the air. Trees also give off oxygen and help to cool off a city by shading homes and breaking up urban “heat islands” by releasing water vapor into the air through their leaves.

Did you know that trees can help cool the city by up to 10°F? Shade from trees also helps to slows water evaporation from thirsty lawns, keeping them green longer. Trees can help heal folks too. Studies have shown that patients who have views of trees outside their windows heal faster and with less complications.

Trees are also said to reduce violence. Experts say that neighborhoods and homes that are barren have shown to have a greater incidence of violence in and out of the home than their greener counterparts.

So plant a tree and save a life.

For more benefits of planting trees, visit treepeople.org.

