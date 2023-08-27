Naco is a big teddy bear in grizzly bear's body | Forgotten Friends

This pitbull and shepherd mix has been at the Animal Defense League on Nacogdoches since 2018.

SAN ANTONIO — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

This week, we went to the Animal Defense League on Nacogdoches and met a friendly pitbull and shepherd mix named Naco. He is just under eight years old and has been at the ADL now for five years after being left outside of the shelter back in September of 2018 to fend for himself.

In fact, he got his name from the street the shelter is located on, Nacogdoches, because it took a while for the folks at ADL to catch him after he panicked and ran from the staff.

That had to be a traumatic experience for poor Naco, but in spite of that, he is giving humans another chance.

He’s like a big teddy bear in a grizzly bear’s body. All bark and no bite! He has been fostered a few times over the last five years but just hasn't found his perfect match yet.

Naco loves water, but is scared of the hose, so don’t let him catch you filling up his pool.

He loves McDonald’s hamburgers and can eat them up in one bite!

It would probably be best if he was your only pet. He’s okay with older kids, just not tiny tots.

Naco loves belly rubs, head scratches and napping in the sun.

He’s also current on all of his vaccinations and neutered. Do you have room in your heart and your home for Naco?

Because Naco has been at the shelter for so many years, there is NO fee to adopt him.

Naco is what the ADL calls a Diamond in the Ruff. Any pet that has been available for adoption at the Animal Defense League for four months or longer qualifies. That means ZERO adoption fees so you can spend more on toys, beds, and treats to spoil them in their new home!

If you want to help ADL rescue and treat more pets in need, they will ask for a monetary donation in lieu of the adoption fee for these pets. Every bit you donate contributes to saving the next life of the abandoned, abused, or neglected pets in our community that we see on a daily basis.

You can fill out your adoption application by CLICKING HERE.

For whoever adopts Naco, Lucy's Doggy Daycare & Spa will be lending a paw by offering them a free "Glow Up" Day at the Spa, which includes a massage therapy bath and Pawdicure. One of Lucy's most cherished core values is to continue Lucy’s legacy of giving back to pups in need, as Lucy herself was a rescue!

Maybe you're not quite ready to adopt a dog, but still want to help out. Why not try fostering a dog. ADL will provide all of the food and supplies that you will need, and even take care of all of the medical. It's a win-win situation for both you and the dog or cat. They get a loving home and it doesn't cost you a dime. CLICK HERE to become a pet foster parent.

Do you love animals and want to make a difference by volunteering? The Animal Defense League is always in need of volunteers in various areas. There is sure to be something for everyone! CLICK HERE

Want to help but don't have the time to volunteer or foster? Consider sponsoring a pet. This program allows you to assist ADL with their expenses in getting the pet adoption ready as each pet on average costs about $272. CLICK HERE to sponsor an animal.

The ADL also hosts bi-weekly free pet vaccination and microchip events for pet owners. Find out more about them by CLICKING HERE.

Here are some other ways you can help out the pets at ADL:

ADL tells us that what they need most, besides fosters and adpters, is soft dog treats, XL Kongs and pate wet dog food.

Hours of Operation:

11300 Nacogdoches Rd., San Antonio, TX 78217 Open Daily from 11am to 7pm PAUL JOLLY CAMPUS

210 Tuleta Dr, San Antonio, TX 78212 Open Daily from 11am to 7pm PETSMART EVERYDAY ADOPTION CENTER

You can contact ADL at https://adltexas.org/contact-us/.

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.