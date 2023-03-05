Right in time for Star Wars Day, a young Anatolian Shepherd named Luke is waiting for you at a shelter that's not too far, far away.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

Luke is a one to two year old Anatolian Shepherd that arrived as a stray at the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area. He weighs in at about 90 pounds.

Anatolian Shepherd's are fiercely loyal and protective, and are friendly to those they consider as being part of their pack, according to the American Kennel Club. The breed originated in ancient Turkey where it helped nomadic tribes protect and wrangle their flocks.

Because he's a big dog, Luke will need some room to roam around, so a house with a fenced in backyard would be perfect.

Who wants to be Luke's father? | Forgotten Friends 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

We think that Luke would probably do well with an active family with older kids, or a single adult or couple with no small children.

"It really depends on the kids and whether or not the parents have realistic expectations about supervising and teaching the kids how to be good with the dog," said Sarah Hammond, Executive Director HSNBA. "He has exhibited no worrisome behavior towards any children here walking through the kennels."

He hasn't been able to interact with any other dogs at the shelter yet, but the shelter staff says he is very friendly when folks pass by. He just wants a friend!

Luke is current on all of his vaccinations, and is now neutered and he appears to be very healthy.

He is great on a leash, loves treats and adores any and all physical attention he can get. Sadly, he has never experienced a puppuccino... Add that to his bucket list.

"He just loves everyone," said Sarah. "It's adorable."

Who's ready for Luke? May the force be with you.

For whoever adopts Luke, Lucy's Doggy Daycare & Spa will be lending a paw by offering them a free "Glow Up" Day at the Spa, which includes a massage therapy bath and Pawdicure. One of Lucy's most cherished core values is to continue Lucy’s legacy of giving back to pups in need, as Lucy herself was a rescue!

Visit the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area located at 3353 Morningside Drive in New Braunfels or call them at (830) 629-5287.

They are open:

Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sundays and Holidays: Closed to the public

Would you like to help the animals at the shelter? You can order from their Amazon Wish List!

CLICK HERE to see what they need most.

As with all shelters, cash is always appreciated, since money comes in handy to pay the veterinary bills associated with saving all the animals in need.

CLICK HERE to donate to the shelter.

Maybe Luke is not the type of dog you're looking for, but you want to adopt. Visit their website to see all of their available pets CLICK HERE.

Do you have some extra time on your hands and love animals? They also could use some volunteers. CLICK HERE to see how you can help them out.

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.