Loki was wearing a sweater when found and he didn't like it | Forgotten Friends

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

Loki, a domestic medium hair tabby cat who is about 8 years old, was brought in to the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area last month and he was not a happy kitty at all. More than likely because he was wearing a sweater.

Don't worry Loki. We totally understand why you were mad about being dressed in a sweater. HSNBA took it off of him, and he is a much happier kitty now.

Shelter staff were thrilled when they discovered he had a chip with owner information. Sadly, the owner has not responded to any of the messages left on their voicemail, by email and even on social media. Despite their best efforts, nobody ever came to retrieve poor Loki.

"Loki was not one little bit happy about being stuck in a cage surrounded by other cats," said Sarah Hammond, Executive Director HSNBA. "While his distress at landing at the shelter was understandable, it made caring for him here quite the challenge. But now after two weeks of negotiations, we have come to an agreement, we'll keep him away from other cats if he'll stop trying to bite us... truce achieved!"

Shelter staff said Loki is a terrific older cat, who just needs a soft place to rest his paws. The staff thinks he would more than likely prefer to be an only cat, but think maybe with enough patience and the proper introduction, he could do well with a feline companion. As for dogs and children, they have no idea.

"Loki is one of our Senior Sweeties, so his adoption fee is waived for the right adopter," said Sarah.

Do you think Loki might be a good fit for you or your family?

Visit the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area located at 3353 Morningside Drive in New Braunfels or call them at (830) 629-5287.

Loki would appreciate it if you don't ever put a sweater on him again.

They are open:

Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sundays and Holidays: Closed to the public

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.