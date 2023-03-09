Liam has waited his entire life for someone to notice him | Forgotten Friends

He has lived at the Converse Animal Shelter for the last six years, just waiting for someone to bring him home.

CONVERSE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

Liam is a six year old Tuxedo cat who has lived at the Converse Animal Shelter for his entire life, and nobody has ever showed an interest in bringing him home to love.

He first arrived at the shelter in March of 2017, having been surrendered by someone at the Converse Animal Hospital on FM 78. They don't have the space to keep animals, so he ended up at CASI, which is a no-kill shelter.

We visited with him this week and he is very friendly. Even though he's lived at the shelter for so long, you'd never know it, because he purrs really loud when you pay attention to him. He even rubbed up against the side of his cage, trying to pet himself while we were talking to him.

Tuxedo cats are black cats with a white bib, white markings on their faces and white paws, usually. Liam actually also has a black smudge on his chin, and a black spot on his nose. He has gorgeous green eyes.

Liam gets along really well with other kitties and even gets along with dogs, too. But as with all pets, if you have another one in your home you should introduce them slowly to ensure a happy, healthy future relationship between the two.

Liam really enjoys napping. What cat doesn't, really? He also can spend hours watching birds and squirrels through the window.

Liam adores being petted, especially on his head and around his ears. Liam's idea of heaven is head scritches for a little while, followed by a nap, followed by a snack. Repeat this all day long.

"Liam is just a lazy, sleepy boy," said one of the volunteers at the shelter.

Do you want to be the hero who brings home Liam so that he finally has a human to call his own? Visit the Converse Animal Shelter located at 9634 Schaefer Rd, in Converse, Texas 78109. You can email them at casipets@sbcglobal.net. Or call (210) 658-4821.

They are open:

Tuesday - Friday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. & 2-4 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Closed Sunday & Monday

If you'd like to volunteer, just show up anytime. Adoptions are only handled during business hours.

Adoptions fees:

Dogs $150 and Cats $100

Includes Microchip, Spay/Neuter, Vaccinations

Are you not ready to adopt a pet, but want to help take care of the animals at the shelter? Converse Animal Shelter has an Amazon Wish List you can visit and purchase from to be delivered right to their door.

CLICK HERE for Amazon Wish List.

You can also drop off donations to the shelter. Here is what they need most right now:

Cat litter

Dog and cat food

Dawn liquid dish detergent

Bleach

Large garbage bags (30 gal)

Brooms

Garden hoses

Treats and toys for cats and dogs

Old blankets/bedding

Old towels

Raw hot dogs (for medications)

Empty soda/beer cans

CASI is holding a Nail Clinic Fundraiser this Saturday, March 11, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. with Woofers Mobile Dog Grooming. You can get your dog's nails trimmed in exchange for a donation to the shelter.