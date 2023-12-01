Lab mix found with heartbreaking, handwritten note on collar | Forgotten Friends

The volunteers at the shelter have been calling her Precious, and if not adopted quickly, she is in danger of euthanization due to shelter being full.

KERR COUNTY, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

We'd like to introduce you to a lab mix who is about one and half years old who was found back in December with a heartbreaking, handwritten note attached to her collar. Sadly, she is at risk of being euthanized due to the shelter being full.

The volunteers at Kerr County Animal Control & Shelter have been calling her Precious. The note found on her collar read, "I'm a sweet girl needing a good home PLEASE!"

They say she is super high-energy and would more than likely make a great agility dog.

Precious weighs 36 pounds and is really super sweet.

She is great with other dogs and loves people. She is quick to give out kisses.

Shelter staff think she would do best with a person or family that has the time to devote a lot of attention to her, as well as training and of course, exercise.

We are not sure how she would get along with cats.

Due to overcrowded conditions at the Kerr County Animal Shelter, Precious is at risk of being euthanized soon. The shelter does not have the resources and quite frankly, the room, to keep dogs on a long-term basis.

Do you have room in your heart and your home for Precious and think she'd be a good fit for you? Contact KCAS at (830) 257-3100 or email them at animalcontrol@co.kerr.tx.us.

The shelter is located at 3600 Loop 534 in Kerrville, Texas 78028.

Their hours have changed slightly:

Open Monday thru Friday

8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

8 a.m. to 12 p.m. 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday - Sunday

CLOSED

They charge $50 for pet adoptions and it can be paid by cash or check. Follow them on their Facebook page.

Remember: When you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.