Juno has a chip, but her owner never came to pick her up | Forgotten Friends

She has been at the Humane Society of New Braunfels longer than any other cat there and would love to have a home for Christmas.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

Juno arrived at the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area as a stray back in July. The shelter was really excited when they discovered she had a microchip and called her owner right away. Juno's owner said she "was on her way to her."

Sadly, even though they called Juno's family several times, the owner never showed up to bring her back home. She has been waiting at the shelter ever since.

"Juno is the quietest, calmest, easiest cat at the shelter right now and would love nothing more than to get out of a cage and into the heart and home of someone who will love her and care for her the rest of her life," said Sarah Hammond, Executive Director at the Humane Society of New Braunfels Area. "She is currently our longest stay cat at HSNBA and we would we love to find her a home by Christmas!"

Juno would do best in a quiet home where she can be the Queen Bee and get all of the attention, however, with plenty of room and patience, she could probably learn to live with another feline friend.

You can bring Juno home for Christmas with your family for only $25!

In fact, all adoption fees for ALL of the pets at HSNBA are just $25 through the end of the year!

Visit the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area located at 3353 Morningside Drive in New Braunfels or call them at (830) 629-5287.

They are open:

Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sundays and Holidays: Closed to the public

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.