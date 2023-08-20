Jamison has been waiting for over year for someone to love him | Forgotten Friends

He's a 2-year-old Mountain Cur mix who's super-sweet and fun-sized, weighing in at 38 pounds.

Example video title will go here for this video

CENTER POINT, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

On this week’s Forgotten Friends we meet Jamison, a two-year-old Mountain Cur mix who has been at Texas Round-Up Animal Alliance for 15 months, just hoping someone will notice him and bring him home.

He’s super-sweet and fun-sized, weighing in at about thirty-eight pounds.

Jamison loves people, kids and other dogs. Cats… not so much.

He loves to give smooches and have his belly rubbed.

Jamison dreams of having his very own yard to romp around in and a comfy couch to relax on when he’s done playing.

He is neutered, microchipped and current on all of his vaccines.

Jamison needs a home! | Forgotten Friends 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

The shelter tells us Jamison is great on a leash and is even kennel-trained. And he even knows a few tricks, like how to sit, stay, lay down and go to a certain place.

For whoever adopts Jamison, Lucy's Doggy Daycare & Spa will be lending a paw by offering them a free "Glow Up" Day at the Spa, which includes a massage therapy bath and Pawdicure. One of Lucy's most cherished core values is to continue Lucy’s legacy of giving back to pups in need, as Lucy herself was a rescue!

Do you have room in your heart and your home for Jamison?

Send Texas Round Up Animal Alliance a message with any questions, and they will get back to you soon. Allow some extra time on weekends.

Adoption meet and greets are done by appointment only and require an approved adoption application. Call (830) 955-2670.

Monday - Friday

10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday - Sunday

10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

There are many other ways you can help the dogs in need if you aren't ready to adopt one right now.

CLICK HERE to see the ways you can help the shelter.

You can also mail checks to them at:

530 McDonald Loop

Center Point, TX 78010

If you have donation items or a check to drop off, please contact them to set up an appointment. Call (830) 955-2670 and leave a message or text.

They also have a Chewy Wish List and an Amazon Wish List you can click on and have your donation sent directly to them!

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.

If you know of a Forgotten Friend that has been overlooked and is still looking for a "furr-ever" home, contact Andrea at acarden@kens5.com.