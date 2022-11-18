Harvey was surrendered by his owner to a high-kill shelter in Kerr County | Forgotten Friends

He is a 3-year-old Catahoula mix who is getting anxious in the kennel setting and just wants someone to love him.

KERRVILLE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

Harvey is a 3-year-old Catahoula mix who was surrendered by his owner to a high-kill shelter in Kerr County, and saved from certain death there by Kerrville Pets Alive.

Kerrville Pets Alive! has a mission to save adoptable cats and dogs impounded at Kerr County Animal Services from euthanasia in the hopes that every shelter animal in Kerr County gets a true chance at the life they deserve.

"Time is limited at these shelters, unlike private (non-public intake shelters) that can pick and choose what animals they take and those animals have more time to find a home," said Karen Guerriero, President Kerrville Pets Alive! "We have reduced the euthanasia rate substantially over the past three years. The average stay for a pet at KCAS is maybe two weeks at most. Most of the animals are only there for a few days. We have several dogs at the shelter that are set to be euthanized and time is of the essence."

Initially, when Harvey was first surrendered, he was identified by Warrior's Heart, a program in Bandera that trains dogs to assist with PTSD patients, as a good fit for their program. Sadly, Harvey got anxious in the kennel setting with so many other dogs, so he was returned to the shelter.

Harvey weighs about 75 pounds, is neutered and up-to-date on all of his vaccinations. He is a very smart dog, knowing how to sit, stay, come and shake with both paws. KPA! believes that he is housebroken, by the way he has kept his kennel clean.

Harvey probably should not be around cats or other dogs at the moment, until he decompresses from his time at the shelter.

He may have flunked out of therapy dog training, but he is definitely trainable. He just wasn't happy in the training kennels and needs a place of his own to learn that there really are nice people in the world.

Harvey needs a person or a family to love him in a home setting like his previous owner once did.

If you are interested in bringing Harvey home with you, contact Kerrville Pets Alive! at info@kerrvillepetsalive.org.

Are you not quite ready to adopt an animal, but would like to help Kerrville Pets Alive! with their mission to help animals in Kerr County? You can donate to their organization by clicking here. KPA uses their resources to help with medical care funding, volunteers, rescue, transport, equipment and resources to save impounded pets.

KPA! also assists Kerr County Pet owners in need by providing year-round FREE microchips, FREE Vaccine Clinics and FREE pet food and supplies.

You can donate to KPA via their website at kerrvillepetsalive.com, or mail donations to: 317 Sidney Baker S., Ste. 400, PMB 345, Kerrville, Texas, 78028 or in person at 414 Clay in Kerrville.

You can also visit their Amazon wish list on their website and order pet food and supplies that they need to help the animals.

Kerrville Pets Alive is also always in need of volunteers. CLICK HERE to find out how you can make a difference.

KPA! is hosting a Fill the Bowls event on December 10 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Since it was formed in 2019, KPA! has dramatically reduced the county euthanasia rate of cats and dogs.

If you want more information visit their website at info@kerrvillepetsalive.org.

You can follow Kerrville Pets Alive! on Facebook and Instagram.

As we approach the holidays, please remember that owning a pet is a responsibility that should never be entered into without a firm commitment in place to care for your pet for their entire life. Animals are not disposable, and shouldn't be dumped like unwanted trash at a shelter if you decide you no longer want them.

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.