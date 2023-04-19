Friendly dog with golden eyes has waited long time to be noticed | Forgotten Friends

Fry has been at the Bulverde Area Humane Society since November of 2021.

BULVERDE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

Fry is a gorgeous dog with a lovely brindle coat, golden eyes and a big, goofy smile. He has been waiting for someone to notice him at the Bulverde Area Humane Society for about a year and a half.

In case you didn't know, brindle is a distinctive coat pattern in dogs described as tiger-striped, but the variations of color are more subtle and blended than distinct stripes.

Fry is a Mountain Cur mix, born on August 9, 2017, which makes him almost six years old. He weighs about 71 pounds.

According to the American Kennel Club, "Mountain Cur dogs are hunters and respond best to training with a lot of human contact. They also make great companions and watch dogs."

Fry likes to go for walks and give warm hugs, but only when invited. And he will sit pretty for treats all day.

"Recently, Fry was invited to a slumber party at a volunteer’s house," said Cindi, a volunteer for BAHS. "He brought cuddles, kisses, and remembered furniture is by invitation only. He loved spending time with the kids and was very courteous and gentle with their dog."

Fry is pretty easy going with most other dogs, but we don't know about kitties. He has a blast at the shelter running and playing with his best friend whose name is Dakota.

If there are other dogs in your home, they do require a meet and greet, which can be scheduled by email at bahshelter@yahoo.com. Your other pets must also have proof of vaccinations and be spayed or neutered.

He gets along well with most people, but sometimes is intimidated by men. This handsome boy is loyal and devoted to his people.

Like with all animals from BAHS, you must agree to keep Fry as an indoor dog.

Fry is neutered, microchipped, current on all of his vaccinations, and currently takes flea and tick, as well as a heartworm preventative.

If you are interested in adding Fry into your family, please email bahshelter@yahoo.com.

For whoever adopts Fry, Lucy's Doggy Daycare & Spa will be lending a paw by offering them a free "Glow Up" Day at the Spa, which includes a massage therapy bath and Pawdicure. One of Lucy's most cherished core values is to continue Lucy’s legacy of giving back to pups in need, as Lucy herself was a rescue!

The shelter is located at 3563 Kingsnake in Bulverde and they are open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on adopting pets, please visit their website.

