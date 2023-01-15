Four Forgotten Friends still searching for someone to love them | Forgotten Friends

We've had great success in finding homes for our Forgotten Friends, but these four remain at shelters.

SAN ANTONIO — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

Back in December we shared with you our Tails of Success and updated you on all of the Forgotten Friends who we helped get adopted into loving homes.

Now we want to update you on the ones that are still waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home.

Brody is an almost 6-year-old Catahoula mix who has been brought back to the Bulverde Area Humane Society twice now over the last three years, through no fault of his own!

The first time he was adopted, the owner decided to sell his home and move in with his daughter, who already had five cats. Brody does not like cats at all! So that was no bueno for Brody. Back to the shelter he went.

The second owner lost his job and couldn't care for him after that. So again, Brody bounced back to the shelter.

Brody is such a good boy! He knows how to sit and to shake and other basic commands. He's very smart and is housebroken as well.

"He loves to go on walks and hang out with his people," said Penny, the volunteer in charge of dogs at Bulverde Area Humane Society. "He is also just as happy to binge watch Breaking Bad with you, too."

Like most dogs, Brody is afraid of thunderstorms and fireworks.

If you are interested in adding Brody into your family, please email bahshelter@yahoo.com. If there are other dogs in your home, they do require a meet and greet, which can be scheduled by email at bahshelter@yahoo.com.

Patches, an adorable bulldog and terrier mix who is about six years old, is waiting out at God's Dogs Rescue in Von Ormy for someone to love.

He is a medium to large-sized dog at almost 60 pounds.

"I have half a white face and the rest is black patchwork, but it makes me look like the "Phantom of the Opera"- complete with the COOL music," said Patches.

He is super smart and plays well with other dogs and loves kids. One of his favorite things to do is play in the sprinkler or with a garden hose.

Patches would do well with an active family. He enjoys going for walks along the river and also loves to ride in cars. He just jumps right inside and gets in the passenger seat, thinking he's the co-pilot.

You can fill out an application with God's Dogs online CLICK HERE.

The adoption fee is $200 within the state of Texas, and $400 if you are out of state. That fee would include transportation to your area.

Percy is a just over one-year-old Staffordshire Terrier and Pit mix who is a gentle giant that loves everyone... even cats. She has now spent over a year, her entire life, waiting for someone to notice and adopt her into a loving home.

"She is always happy, playing and being goofy," said Karen. "She's got lots of kisses and snuggles to give her potential family."

Do you want to bring Percy home with you?

Send Texas Round Up Animal Alliance a message with any questions, and they will get back to you as quickly as they can.

Exxon, aka Exy, is a medium-sized Rottweiler mix who is an older gentleman that was brought to Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society (CLASS) a little over 11 months ago. We initially thought we had found a home for him when someone came to the shelter the same day she saw his story air. But when she took Exy to get neutered it was discovered he is heartworm positive, so she changed her mind. CLASS picked him up from the vet's office and he is once again waiting for someone to love him... uncondtionally.

He had been found with an injured back leg at an Exxon station, thus the name Exy. He is very gentle and walks well on a leash. In fact, he adores it when someone takes him out for a walk. And humans make him happy, causing him to hop and dance around when he first sees people every morning.

He is crate-trained and housebroken. And he loves snacktime!

Exy gets along great with other dogs, but you would need to bring your own just to be sure they get along before adopting. He never barks at any of the other dogs at the shelter.

And believe it or not, Exy loves cats.

It just takes that one person who sees these dogs and decided they would be the perfect fit for their family to make the difference in their lives.

Are you that right person?

Click on the link for their story to find out exactly how you can adopt each special dog.