Exy was found at a gas station over 11 months ago | Forgotten Friends

CANYON LAKE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

It's a new year and we have a new pet to tell you about this week from the Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society (CLASS).

Exxon, aka Exy, is a medium-sized Rottweiler mix who is an older gentleman that was brought to the shelter a little over 11 months ago.

He was found with an injured back leg at a nearby Exxon station, thus the name Exy. He is very gentle and walks well on a leash. In fact, he adores it when someone takes him out for a walk. And humans make him happy, causing him to hop and dance around when he first sees people every morning.

He is crate-trained and housebroken. And he loves snacktime!

His rear leg may be hurt, but the veterinarian doesn't believe he needs any additional surgery or amputation. He just doesn't like to put any weight on it.

He is not in any pain and gets around just fine despite the injury.

Exy gets along great with other dogs, but you would need to bring your own just to be sure they get along before adopting. He never barks at any of the other dogs at the shelter.

And believe it or not, Exy loves cats.

He is very sweet and would make someone an excellent companion.

"It takes him a little time to warm up to new people," said Cassie, a shelter staff member. "But once he does, he's your best friend.

If you'd like to give Exy a home, please contact the Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society. To fill out an application, visit their website here.

Visit CLASS at 2170 Old Sattler Rd. in Canyon Lake Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They are also open by appointment on other days. Call them at (830) 899-2527.

If you're not ready to adopt but want to make a difference, visit their website by CLICKING HERE.

You can also order from their Amazon wish list CLICK HERE.

Or even make a cash donation using their Pay Pal link CLICK HERE.

They always need help with food supplies, and could really use your support.

Follow them on Facebook @CLASS.Canyonlake.2013 and on Instagram.

Remember: When you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.