Debo who lived his whole short life at the shelter, now has new home | Forgotten Friends

This shepherd mix is almost six months old and is super friendly.

SAN ANTONIO — UPDATE 3.26

We just received a phone call from Kirby Animal Services and can happily report that Debo got adopted. We wish him all the best with his new family.

Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

This week, we went to Kirby Animal Services and met Debo, a super friendly black, German Shepherd and Labrador mix who is almost six months old.

Debo was brought to the shelter with his mom and eight brothers and sisters last November. All of his siblings have been adopted, as well as his mom, but Debo has been left waiting for someone to love him.

He is neutered, microchipped and very healthy.

He will definitely need some training because he has been at the shelter his whole life. So he will need someone with a little patience to teach him the social skills he needs. He is a quick learner though.

The shelter tells us that one of the people that adopted a sibling of Debo's came back to the shelter and told them that the puppy they adopted was the smartest, best puppy they ever had.

Debo loves to run around and walks well on a leash. He does tend to want to be as close to you as possible when walking. Probably because he just craves some human attention.

He just wants to be loved!

According to the American Kennel Club, "German Shepherds stand in the front rank of canine royalty, with experts saying their defining attribute is character: loyalty, courage, confidence, the ability to learn commands for many tasks, and the willingness to put their life on the line in defense of loved ones."

Debo would make a great family pet for an active family or one with kids. He got along great with his siblings but has not been tested with other dogs. If you already have a dog, you are encouarged to set up a meet and greet so you can see if the dogs will get along. He has not been tested with cats.

Would you like to add Debo to your family? He is waiting for you at Kirby Animal Services. Stop by and get to know him and see if he is the right fit for you. You can also call and set up an appointment to meet Debo by calling (210) 661-4063.

Adoptions are $125 for dogs and $80 for cats.

All adopted animals are heartworm negative, spayed or neutered, fully vaccinated and microchipped. They have all been tested for Bordetella and cats have been tested for FIV. All pets have been treated for fleas and ticks.

If you're not ready to adopt an animal but would still like to help the shelter out, they could always use some supplies.

Right now, they are most in need of dog and cat food, all life cycles, full strength bleach and any type of laundry detergent. Rawhide bones, toys for the dogs and cats, and extra-large dog kennels would greatly appreciated as well.

You can drop off your donations at the shelter located at 5503 Duffek Drive in the cul-de-sac.

The shelter hours are:

Wednesday, Thursday & Friday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Closed Monday and Tuesday

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.