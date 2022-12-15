Coby was found shot on the side of the road | Forgotten Friends

A vet examined the lump that was found on him and determined that it was a bullet lodged inside his body.

BULVERDE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

Coby is a 76-pound terrier mix out at the Bulverde Area Humane Society who is a happy, and easygoing dog who has been through a lot in his five years on this planet.

Coby was taken to the vet to have a lump found on his body examined just after he arrived at BAHS. The vet discovered that someone had shot him before abandoning him on the side of the road. The bullet was removed, and Coby is now completely healed with no lasting effects.

Well, except for one. He is really afraid of fireworks. He more than likely has PTSD as a result of being shot.

Coby was adopted over the summer by a couple, but brought back because of this fear. The couple left him home alone over the 4th of July weekend and he became so anxious from the sound of the fireworks that he chewed up a doorframe.

But knowledge is power. If you decide to bring Coby home with you, just remember to put him in his kennel whenever you know there will be fireworks. Problem solved.

After an experience like that, he is still happy and loving, which goes to show what a fantastic dog he is. Coby deserves a warm and loving home to call his own.

He loves to play ball, go for walks, and explore just about everywhere. He will always be happy to see you and greet you with a smile on his face and an adorable case of helicopter tail. Seconds after meeting him, his sweet and charming disposition will win you over.

Coby is neutered, microchipped, and current on all vaccinations. He takes preventive flea/tick/heartworm medicine to help keep him helathy. As with all of the dogs from BAHS, Coby must be an indoor dog.

If you are interested in adopting Coby, please email bahshelter@yahoo.com. If there are other dogs in your home, they will require a meet and greet, which you can schedule by emailing them at bahshelter@yahoo.com.

Or stop by the shelter located at 3563 Kingsnake in Bulverde, open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on adopting pets, please visit their website.

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.