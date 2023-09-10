Charlie's human became ill, unable to take care of him | Forgotten Friends

He's a 6-year-old Heeler mix who loves treats and gets along well with other dogs.

KERRVILLE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

This week, we meet a dog named Charlie with a sad story. He was a stray with severe skin issues found by Kerr County Animal Services and then rescued by AWS Freeman Fritts Animal Shelter in Kerrville five years ago.

He was quickly adopted by someone who showed him tons of affection, but sadly, she became ill in January of this year and could no longer care for him. So Charlie ended up back at the shelter. But this time, the skin condition had been resolved.

Charlie is a heeler mix who’s about six years old and weighs 70 pounds.

He’s a people-pleaser who is quick to give affection. He has lived with dogs in the past, so would just need to meet any furry siblings to make sure they get along before you bring him home. Charlie does not like cats.

Charlie is healthy, vaccinated and neutered. He would make a great addition to any family. He’d like nothing more than to curl up with you on your couch. And like most dogs, he loves treats.

Charlie suffered a major loss when his human got sick, and now needs another human to love.

"Charlie has been searching ever since and no home has been found," said shelter staff. "Despite one of his Facebook posts having over 500 shares alone, nothing came of it. Not one single person came."

Now, Charlie needs a hero. "Shelter life can take its toll, especially on those who have dedicated themselves to a human and then lose that human," said sheter staff. "He desperately needs to find a home again."

Do you want to be the one who brings Charlie home?

For whoever adopts Charlie, Lucy's Doggy Daycare & Spa will be lending a paw by offering them a free "Glow Up" Day at the Spa, which includes a massage therapy bath and Pawdicure. One of Lucy's most cherished core values is to continue Lucy’s legacy of giving back to pups in need, as Lucy herself was a rescue!

If you are interested in adopting this friendly boy, please contact AWS Freeman Fritts directly at 9830) 257-4144. They are located in Kerrville. You can also ontact them by email: info@freemanfritts.com.

You can also visit their website for more information on adopting Charlie or another animal from AWS Freeman Fritts.

Not quite ready to adopt but have some extra time on your hands? They always need volunteers. CLICK HERE to find out how you can make a difference.

Another way you can help out the shelter is by making a donation. Visit their Amazon wish list to check out what they need the most.

Or if you are at the store and want to pick up something and drop it off at the shelter, here are some of the items they need:

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.