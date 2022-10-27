Champ's owner had a health emergency and is moving, so she needs to find him a home | Forgotten Friends

He's an 8-year-old German Shepherd mix who's very mellow.

HELOTES, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

This week we met up with Champ, an 8-year-old German Shepherd mix who is at the Helotes Humane Society.

Champ is super mellow and seldom barks, although he will whimper to let you know when he wants outside. He weighs about 54 lbs., so he's a big dog.

Unfortunately, his owner who loves him dearly had a medical emergency and is now moving to another state to be with family. She would love to take him with her, but can't because she can no longer take care of him.

She wrote a letter to give to whoever adopts him:

Champ is a great companion or comfort animal, loving people and wanting to be near you. He will lay quietly next to you while you watch tv or while you work.

He is crate-trained, but will also need a fenced backyard, so he can run and play. He is a good boy and will stay inside the yard, except like most dogs, Champ is not a fan of stormy weather. So he will need to be inside with you because he's a wimp!

Champ eats once a day, around 6 or 6:30 p.m. He has been getting about one and half cups of Kibbles 'n Bits topped off with some peas or carrots, or even a handful of cheddar cheese. He's also a big fan of cereal milk, so you will never have to worry again about throwing it out. He will happily lick your bowl. He even likes to lick the remains off of yogurt cartons.

He has never had an accident inside the house, as he is completely housebroken!

Champ doesn't get along well with small kids or cats. If you have another dog, you can arrange for the two to meet to make sure they get along.

Champ loves going on long walks and is leash-trained. His previous owner has never allowed to let him run free in a crowded dog park because he likes to be the 'alpha male,' and will rush to show his dominance over other male dogs.

He also adores to go for rides in the car with you. Just make sure you roll down the windows halfway, so he can enjoy the breeze.

Given the opportunity, Champ will love you unconditionally and be a terrific addition to your family.

Champ would be the perfect pooch for you if you want a low-key dog! Please fill out an online application at Helotes Humane Society.

Unlike a lot of shelters, Helotes Humane Society is a home-based shelter, and they are always in need of loving fosters for the dogs and cats. They provide all of the food and supplies that you will need. CLICK HERE to become a pet foster parent.

Do you love animals and want to make a difference by volunteering? The Helotes Humane Society is always in need of volunteers in various areas. There is sure to be something for everyone! CLICK HERE

Want to help but don't have the time to volunteer or foster? You can become a Paw Pal and make a donation to help in the care and feeding of the animals. Your monthly support makes it possible for HHS to rescue, heal, adopt, and advocate for sick, injured and abused pets. As a Paw Pal you will receive their newsletter about HHS and your gift in action, as well as a specially designed Paw Pal sticker. CLICK HERE

Here are some other ways you can help out the pets in Helotes:

Helotes Humane Society is hosting the 14th Annual Jingle Paws Classic 5K Run & Walk on Saturday, December 10 at 8 a.m.

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.