Bruno Biscuit was left tied to the door at PetSmart | Forgotten Friends

The store clerk found him abandoned in the cold in February of 2022.

VON ORMY, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

This week, we went to God's Dogs Rescue in Von Ormy to meet Bruno Biscuit, a five-year-old Black Mouth Cur and Boxer mix who was abandoned at a PetSmart back in February of 2022. A store employee found him tied to their front door when they showed up to work.

Bruno is a super friendly dog that loves to go for car rides. He has never met a person he didn't like and adores being hugged and getting treats. Believe it or not, his favorite activity is hanging out on the couch watching a movie with a human companion and eating popcorn.

Black Mouth Curs are known for their energy, loyalty and capacity to love an individual or a family, according to the American Kennel Club. The breed is also loyal and friendly, and ready to keep your house safe from predators, which makes them a perfect family dog. Black Mouth Curs are sensitive dogs too, which means they’ll pick up on your emotional cues and should be shown plenty of affection.

And that description fits Bruno perfectly! He loves everybody and does well around other dogs, but if he is going to live with another dog, he’d need to be introduced properly and slowly. You can set up a "meet and greet" to make sure the two dogs would get along. He hasn’t been around any cats yet, so that’s an unknown.

We think he’d do best in an active home with kids and a yard to play in and explore. And that yard would need a fence, so Bruno doesn't get lost. He is house-trained, crate-trained and walks well on a leash.

Bruno is healthy, current on all of his vaccinations and neutered.

Sadly, shelter staff say that nobody has shown any interest in him in the more than one year he has been at God’s Dogs Rescue.

Do you think Bruno might make a good addition to your family?

For whoever adopts Bruno, Lucy's Doggy Daycare & Spa will be lending a paw by offering them a free "Glow Up" Day at the Spa, which includes a massage therapy bath and Pawdicure. One of Lucy's most cherished core values is to continue Lucy’s legacy of giving back to pups in need, as Lucy herself was a rescue!

You can fill out an application with God's Dogs online CLICK HERE.

The adoption fee is $200 within the state of Texas, and $400 if you are out of state. That fee would include transportation to your area.

They are located in Von Ormy, where they have five fenced acres for the dogs to run and play, and huge enclosures for exercise and rehabilitation. All rescue dogs are socialized with other animals and other people, coming and going in a healthy country environment.

If you email or contact them on a Sunday, they will get back to you on the following Monday.

Would you like to help God's Dogs but aren't quite ready to adopt?

They always need fosters and volunteers, and they have opportunities for both short-term and long-term. Foster families are supplied with the bedding, crates, food, and vetting that the puppy or dog will need. all you have to do is supply the love and guidance that is so desperately needed.

You can fill out an application by CLICKING HERE.

God's Dogs has adoption events scheduled regularly CLICK HERE to learn more.

You can also make a difference by donating directly to God's Dogs CLICK HERE.

More ways you can help:

Donations of dog food, dog bowls, bedding, collars, leashes, chew toys, training treats etc, are always needed and accepted

You can also donate to make a secure cash donation using your credit card.

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.