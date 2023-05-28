Big Red is yorkie mix found abandoned in Helotes | Forgotten Friends

This 9-year-old is blind, so he needs a quiet home with no stairs to navigate.

HELOTES, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

Big Red is a 9-year-old Yorkie mix who was dumped over a fence into the yard of a foster for the Helotes Humane Society back in January. What makes Big Red's story especially sad is that he is blind.

When HHS took him in, his fur was completely matted and he had cataracts in his eyes, making him completely blind. He took a trip to the dentist where they discovered he has a few missing teeth and will need to have some teeth extracted due to neglect.

The foster that is currently taking care of Big Red until a permanent home for him can be found said they believe he would do best in a single-story home that has a secure fence.

For this senior dog, safety and security are extremely important. He will need a somewhat quiet home that does not have any steps to navigate.

Big Red will make a fabulous companion for someone with a relaxed lifestyle.

He does love to go on car rides in his car seat, and also loves to go for walks using his harness with his doggie friend he is currently living with.

Big Red gets along well with other dogs. We don't know about cats at this time.

He is current on all of his vaccinations, and is neutered.

What Big Red craves the most is his very own home where he will get lots of love and attention.

Do you want to make Big Red a part of your family? Contact the Helotes Humane Society and set up a meet and greet.

HHS is open on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Thursday and Friday 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.. You can email info@hhsanimals.org or call (210) 422-6242 for more information.

You can fill out your adoption application by CLICKING HERE.

For whoever adopts Big Red, Lucy's Doggy Daycare & Spa will be lending a paw by offering them a free "Glow Up" Day at the Spa, which includes a massage therapy bath and Pawdicure. One of Lucy's most cherished core values is to continue Lucy’s legacy of giving back to pups in need, as Lucy herself was a rescue!

To show your support for the Helotes Humane Society, take your family to eat at Willie's Grill & Ice House on June 1. It is located at 8739 TX-151, San Antonio, 78245. Please make sure to mention that you are supporting the Helotes Humane Society when you order. The shelter will get a portion of all sales that day.

Maybe you're not quite ready to adopt a dog, but still want to help out. Consider fostering an animal. Unlike a lot of shelters, Helotes Humane Society is a home-based shelter, and they are always in need of loving fosters for the dogs and cats. They provide all of the food and supplies that you will need. CLICK HERE to become a pet foster parent.

Do you love animals and want to make a difference by volunteering? The Helotes Humane Society is always in need of volunteers in various areas. There is sure to be something for everyone! CLICK HERE

Want to help but don't have the time to volunteer or foster? You can become a Paw Pal and make a donation to help in the care and feeding of the animals. Your monthly support makes it possible for HHS to rescue, heal, adopt, and advocate for sick, injured and abused pets. As a Paw Pal you will receive their newsletter about HHS and your gift in action, as well as a specially designed Paw Pal sticker. CLICK HERE

Here are some other ways you can help out the pets in Helotes:

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.