Forgotten Friends: Tanner the tabby was found inside a car engine

This handsome boy is quiet-natured, but not shy and craves some human attention.

BULVERDE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

This week we went out to the Bulverde Area Humane Society to meet Tanner, an almost 2-year-old domestic short-haired Tabby cat who was originally found inside a car engine with his mom and two siblings.

Mary Souza, cat specialist at BAHS tells us Tanner was probably born in November of 2020, and was first brought to the shelter in February of 2021.

Not long after that, a dad came to the shelter with his daughter looking to adopt a companion kitty for her for when she was staying with him. She picked Tanner and they took him home.

Sadly, Tanner was brought back to the shelter this year by the dad when he found a new girlfriend, and she was allergic to cats.

Tanner has been back at the shelter since May of 2022.

Tanner is a handsome boy who is quiet-natured, but not shy! He attaches to people very well, and craves human attention.

He is definitely an alpha kitty, so would probably do best as an only cat. If you have the patience, he could learn to adjust to other kitties, but it might be a very slow process.

Did you know that a tabby is not a breed of cats, but instead is a type of coat or coloring.

All Tabby cats have a very distictive 'M'-shaped marking on their foreheads, as well as stripes by their eyes and across their cheeks, and along their back, legs and tail.

"And grey tabbies are known for their lovely temperament and adorable appearance," according to Bubbly Pet. "They are also praised for their intelligence and trainability."

Are you looking to add a feline to your home? Tanner would love to join your family!

Interested in adopting Tanner? Please email the folks at bahshelter@yahoo.com.

Or stop by the shelter located at 3563 Kingsnake in Bulverde, open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on adopting pets, please visit their website.

BAHS is also having their kitten sale through the end of September. All kittens five months and older are on sale for half price!

Only $42.50 for these furry little balls of joy, happiness and companionship.

Want to help out the shelter by donating? The Big Give is underway from Thursday, September 22 at 6 p.m. until Friday, September 23 at 6 p.m. It is 24 hours of one of the largest non-profit charity events with certain hours designated 'match minutes,' which could double your donation There are also Golden Ticket minutes, where your donation can be randomly chosen to get an additional amount of $500 added to the amount.

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.