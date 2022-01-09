Pit Bulls have gotten a bad rap, but this one who was more than likely raised to be a bait dog has forgiven humans in spite of that and eagerly awaits a loving home.

CONVERSE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

This week we headed over to Converse Animal Shelter and met Rip, a now 10-year-old Pit Bull who was found as a stray in downtown San Antonio back on October 12, 2019.

Rip is a big dog, about 65 pounds, and would need to be an only pet, because he is not a big fan of cats or other dogs. His dislike of other dogs probably stems from his life before arriving at the shelter.

Tracy Guastella, the trainer at the shelter, believes Rip was more than likely used as a bait dog due to the amount of old scars he has on his body.

But in spite of that ruff start to his life, he has forgiven humans for their bad behavior, and loves people.

Forgotten Friends: Rip is a lover, not a fighter 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

"He is a meatball," said Tracy. "He just wants to be loved."

Speaking of love, Rip has never met a squeaky toy he didn't love... and want to extract the squeaker from inside very quickly.

He loves to go on walks, too. Sadly, due to a shortage of volunteers and staff, he only gets to go on a long walk once a week right now.

Want to volunteer at the shelter? CLICK HERE

Because Rip is an older dog, he might have some trouble getting up and down steps, so a single-story home would be best for his comfort. He would thrive with a young, energetic single person or a family with active teenage boys, so that he would get all of the activity he needs.

One quality we do need to mention is that he is very reactionary when it comes to other dogs. Some of that might be from his past, but some is also as a result of being in the shelter for such a long time. He has what is known as "shelter shock."

“Can you imagine what it must be like to be in a shelter," said Leah Carlisle, a staff member. "They are in a strange place, with loud and unfamiliar dogs, and strangers suddenly appearing. Some may stop and say hi, but others keep going. They all are terrifying.”

The shelter staff thinks that with enough time in a loving home, the shelter shock will diminish and he will thrive.

Another quality that might surprise you about Rip is that he is very trusting. And he loves to get baths!

Do you think Rip might be a good fit for you or your family?

Visit the Converse Animal Shelter at 9634 Schaefer Road in Converse, 78109.

Want to take Rip home and see if he's a good fit for you and your family without adopting him first? You can do that!! The shelter will let you take him home on a trial basis or even foster him for no charge. and they will even provide the dog food and cover all of the veterinary visits! Win win situation for everyone. Rip goes to a loving home, and it frees up a spot at the shelter making room to save another dog from a kill shelter.

Such a bonus. You just saved two lives!

They are open:

Tuesday - Friday 10 a.m.-12 p.m. & 2-4 p.m.

Saturday 10:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Closed Sunday & Monday

If you'd like to volunteer, just show up anytime. Adoptions are only handled during business hours.

Adoptions fees:

Dogs $150 and Cats $100

Includes Microchip, Spay/Neuter, Vaccinations

Are you not ready to adopt a pet, but want to help take care of the animals at the shelter? Converse Animal Shelter has an Amazon Wish List you can visit and purchase from and it will get delivered right to their door. CLICK HERE



