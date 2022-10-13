Patches is a 6-year-old bulldog and terrier mix | Forgotten Friends

He was facing certain death when God's Dogs Rescue said, "We will take him!"

VON ORMY, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

This week, we went to God's Dogs Rescue in Von Ormy to meet Patches, an adorable bulldog and terrier mix who is about six years old.

Patches is a medium to large-sized dog at almost 60 pounds. He is mostly white with black patches all over his body, which is how he got his name.

"I have half a white face and the rest is black patchwork, but it makes me look like the "Phantom of the Opera"- complete with the COOL music," said Patches.

Patches was saved from almost certain death when he was rescued by God's Dogs from a high-kill shelter in Lufkin, where he was overlooked.

"He had no hope of getting out alive, but we said we'd take him," said Juli Marchbanks, God's Dogs Rescue.

Now Patches is looking for a loving home.

He is super smart and plays well with other dogs and loves kids. One of his favorite things to do is play in the sprinkler or with a garden hose.

Patches would do well with an active family. He enjoys going for walks along the river and also loves to ride in cars. He just jumps right inside and gets in the passenger seat, thinking he's the co-pilot.

He's probably not the best at giving directions though. Unless it's how to get to the nearest Starbucks so he can get a puppuccino.

When we first saw him, we decided he kind of looked like the dog from Little Rascals, Pete.

Patches was actually adopted once by a family with small dogs, cats and kids. God's Dogs tells us he bonded with the dad, but the mom decided he played a little too rough, so he was brought back to the shelter.

He is definitely a rescue favorite, loved by everyone. Patches is both crate-trained and leash-trained and in great health.

There is nothing he enjoys more than curling up on a lap and getting some love.

Would you like to add Patches to your family?

You can fill out an application with God's Dogs online CLICK HERE.

The adoption fee is $200 within the state of Texas, and $400 if you are out of state. That fee would include transportation to your area.

They are located in Von Ormy, where they have five fenced acres for the dogs to run and play, and huge enclosures for exercise and rehabilitation. All rescue dogs are socialized with other animals and other people, coming and going in a healthy country environment.

If you email or contact them on a Sunday, they will get back to you on the following Monday.

Would you like to help God's Dogs but aren't quite ready to adopt?

They always need fosters and volunteers, and they have opportunities for both short-term and long-term. Foster families are supplied with the bedding, crates, food, and vetting that the puppy or dog will need. all you have to do is supply the love and guidance that is so desperately needed.

You can fill out an application by CLICKING HERE.

You can also make a difference by donating directly to God's Dogs CLICK HERE.

More ways you can help:

Donations of dog food, dog bowls, bedding, collars, leashes, chew toys, training treats etc, are always needed and accepted

Donate using their Amazon Wishlist, complete with many options from all prices ranges – and everything on the list is very needed!

Gift certificates or donations to Callaghan Animal Road Hospital to help with medical care for the dogs

to help with medical care for the dogs You can also donate using PayPal to make a secure cash donation using your credit card.

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.