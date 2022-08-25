Forgotten Friends: Kitty Boy is a friendly feline who is FIV positive, so he'll need to be a solo cat

He is around three years old, and has a very sweet disposition.

CANYON LAKE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

This week we traveled out to Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society to meet Kitty Boy, a three or four year old ginger cat with a sweet disposition. Not many folks know about the shelter, hidden back in the Hill Country. Because of that, they are in desperate need of not only donations, but volunteers so they can keep taking care of the animals they currently have, as well as accepting any new ones.

Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society (CLASS) has been serving the Hill Country for more than 20 years. They are a 100% no-kill shelter, caring for unwanted, abandoned, abused and neglected animals. Because the shelter does not get any funding from the state, they are run entirely on the generosity of others.

One of the first things you notice when you walk inside the shelter is Kitty Boy's kennel right up front.

He was brought to the shelter as an owner-surrender back in June. When he first arrived, he was in pretty bad shape, with goopy eyes and seemed to be rundown. He was immediately tested for everything and it came back that he was FIV positive.

What that means is that he has tested positive for feline immunodeficiency virus and has to kept separated from all of the other cats at the shelter.

"Feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV) is one of the most common and consequential infectious diseases of cats around the world. FIV attacks the immune system, leaving the cat vulnerable to many other infections. Although cats infected with FIV may appear normal for years, they eventually suffer from immune deficiency, which allows normally harmless bacteria, viruses, protozoa, and fungi found in the everyday environment to potentially cause severe illnesses. Though there is no cure for FIV, recent studies suggest that cats with FIV commonly live average life spans, as long as they are not also infected with feline leukemia virus," according to the Cornell Feline Health Center.

The shelter started Kitty Boy on a healthy diet and cleaned him up. "Kitty Boy didn't know how to be a cat when he first arrived," said Cassie, the shelter's cat expert. "He didn't know how to use a litter box or even give himself a bath. He's a really smart boy, though, and he learned it all very quickly. In fact, his cage is now the cleanest one in the entire shelter."

Because Kitty Boy has tested positive, he will have to be a solo cat and remain indoors at all times, so that he doesn't pass the virus on to other cats. If you already have a cat who has also tested positive for FIV, he would make for a terrific companion cat.

When we walked over to visit with him, he was enjoying a snack.

Kitty Boy will have to remain on a healthy, balance diet for his entire life, so that he stays as healthy as he has become now.

And did we mention his personality? He is a total love bug. Cassie told us he is also an expert biscuit-maker.

"Though technically not a breed, ginger cats are known for their distinct coloration which comes in varying shades of orange, red, and gold," according to All About Cats. "With their tiger-like appearance and their friendly personalities, ginger cats are some of the most popular cats around."

Kitty Boy would do well in a family home or as a companion for a single person. He just wants to be loved.

Do you think Kitty Boy might be the right fit for your home?

Visit Canyon Lake Animal Shelter Society at 2170 Old Sattler Rd. in Canyon Lake Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. They are also open by appointment on other days. Call them at (830) 899-2527.

If you're not ready to adopt but want to make a difference, visit their website by CLICKING HERE.

You can also order from their Amazon wish list CLICK HERE.

Or even make a cash donation using their Pay Pal link CLICK HERE.

Their food supplies are dangerously low and they could really use your support.

The shelter is also hosting a yard sale this Saturday and Sunday, August 27-28, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. You can come by and support the shelter or even adopt a dog or a cat as well. Maybe Kitty Boy?

An afternoon adoption event will also be held on Saturday, August 27 at Sandra's Cantina in Spring Branch from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

13100 US Highway 281

Spring Branch 78070

Follow them on Facebook @CLASS.Canyonlake.2013 and on Instagram.

And remember... when you adopt from a no-kill shelter, you are saving two lives. The one you take home with you and the life that can now be saved because you freed up some space.

Adopt, don't shop!