Forgotten Friends: Jackson, a tripod dog who's been in a shelter for over a year, is looking for a home to call his own

Jackson had to have his rear leg amputated after it was broken and did not heal properly.

BULVERDE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

Say hello to Jackson, a Labrador and terrier mix who is probably a little over one year old and was brought to the Bulverde Area Humane Society in June 2021.

It didn't take long for volunteers to notice that Jackson was having trouble walking, not really putting any weight on his back right leg. X-rays showed that the poor puppers had experienced a break that didn't heal properly, which had an impact on his hip, knee, and ankle.

After trying to make Jackson comfortable with medication and limiting his activities, it was clear that something more needed to be done to alleviate his pain.

Amputating a dog's leg is never an easy decision, but everyone involved felt it was the best course of action to help give Jackson the best possible outcome.

Forgotten Friends: Jackson, a tripod dog who's been at shelter for over a year, is looking for his forever family 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Fast-forward to one month post operation, and Jackson is doing amazing! He has no trouble getting around, and just having three legs has not slowed him down one bit. He did have a little trouble initially trying to relieve himself, but quickly learned how to squat.

"Jackson is such a sweetheart," said Penny, the volunteer in charge of dogs at Bulverde Area Humane Society. "He is a volunteer favorite and loves to give kisses. Nothing makes him happier than going for walks, car rides, and puppuccinos. He gets along with other dogs and is really drawn to children."

Penny thinks Jackson would do best with an active family, perhaps with older kids. He definitely needs someone who wants to spend some time throwing the ball for him to retrieve, pull on rope toys with him and go for swims.

"No dog should be in a shelter, especially one with only three legs," Penny said. "Jackson needs consistency and is ready to find his forever family."

He is a larger dog, weighing almost 70 pounds, but has been neutered and microchipped, and he's current on all vaccinations, including preventive flea/tick/heartworm medicine. He does not jump on new people when he meets them either. He's very friendly.

As with all of the dogs at Bulverde Area Humane Society, Jackson must be an indoor dog. In return, he is ready to give you unconditional love.

If you are interested in welcoming Jackson into your family, please email bahshelter@yahoo.com. If there are other dogs in your home, they do require a meet and greet, which can be scheduled by email at bahshelter@yahoo.com.

The shelter is located at 3563 Kingsnake in Bulverde and they are open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information on adopting pets, please visit their website.