Forgotten Friends: Chicken Little can't wait to go on an adventure with you!

He is fun-loving, very active and gets along fabulously with other dogs.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

This week we went out to the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area to meet Chicken Little, a Kelpie heeler mix who is about 1- 2 years old, and a shelter favorite.

"Chicken Little is really struggling here because he's so active and friendly, and being stuck in a kennel is really hard on him," said Sarrah Hammond, Executive Director HSNBA.

Chicken Little was brought to the shelter as a stray on August 17. He has tons of energy, so he'd thrive with an active family or someone who loves to go hiking and other adventures with their dog.

He loves to be around other dogs and is very playful, but has not been tested with cats yet. If you're interested in adopting him and have a cat, just ask if they can test Chicken Little to see how he reacts.

Chicken Little is very healthy, with no special needs other than the obvious... a loving home!

He has been neutered, is heartworm negative and is in overall excellent health.

Do you have room in your home and your heart for Chicken Little? He's just waiting for you to take him on your next adventure.

Visit the Humane Society of the New Braunfels Area located at 3353 Morningside Drive in New Braunfels or call them at (830) 629-5287.

They are open:

Monday – Friday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Saturdays: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Sundays and Holidays: Closed to the public

If you're not ready to add to your faily adopting a pet, but still want to help, they have an Amazon Wish List, and are really in need of donations right now.

CLICK HERE to check it out.

As with most animal rescues, they also appreciate cash donations, as they come in especially handy when taking care of veterinary bills associated with saving animals.

CLICK HERE to donate to the shelter.

They have lots of dogs and cats available for adoption right now. Visit their website to see them all CLICK HERE.

Do you have some extra time on your hands and love animals? They also could use some volunteers. CLICK HERE to see how you can help them out.

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.