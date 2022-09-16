Forgotten Friends: Amazing Grace

Grace is a 1-year-old Labrador mix with lots of energy who just wants to belong to someone and be loved.

LIVE OAK, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love.

This week we went to City of Live Oak Animal Control and met Grace, a 1-year-old Labrador mix who was found at Woodcrest Park and brought to the shelter back on July 18.

Grace is a medium-sized dog, weighing about 36 pounds, and has lots of energy. She may jump on you when she first meets you, but that's only because she is so excited and craves some human attention.

"We call her a vecro dog," said Melissa Garone, Animal Control Officer. "She likes to lean up against you, as close to you as she can possibly get."

Grace has been at the shelter now for two months, so she's beginning to show signs of stress. Imagine how she must feel, being shut inside a kennel for that long, with only short trips outside when someone has the time to take her for a short walk.

And speaking of walks, Grace loves them! Melissa says she does very well on a leash and will look to her human for guidance. She does need a firm hand and some training because she is only a puppy.

Grace loves squeaky toys, rope toys and chew toys. Who are we kidding, Grace just loves toys, period! She would also love to have her very own yard to run in or be a part of an active family that likes to go on outdoor adventures.

She gets along well with other dogs but has not yet been tested around cats. If you do have another dog in your household, you will need to bring them to the shelter to be tested with Grace, to make sure they get along. If you'd like the staff to test Grace around cats, that can be arranged as well.

Grace would do well either with a family with older kids or as long as you know that she still needs some training, younger kids as well. She'd also be a terrific comapnion for a single adult.

When all is said and done, Grace just wants to belong to someone and be loved, and never leave your side.

Are you looking for a velcro dog? Go check out Amazing Grace, who once was lost, but now she's found and SEE if she's the dog for you!

They are open for adoptions:

Monday - Friday 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Closed Sunday

Adoptions fees:

Dogs and cats both $60

Includes Microchip, Spay/Neuter, Vaccinations and deworming

Not ready to adopt a pet but still want to help? Donations may be dropped off during regular business hours. The shelter dogs enjoy Pedigree Puppy Chow, Pedigree Adult Chicken & Vegetables and the kittens enjoy Purina Kitten Chow. No open containers can be accepted.

The City of Live Oak Animal Shelter is offering a few free adoptions for veterans during Pets for Vets, sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary. The first three Veterans that choose to adopt with Live Oak Animal Control will have their adoption fee paid in full by the American Legion Auxiliary!!

Have some questions? Call them at (210) 653-9140 or visit them at 8001 Shin Oak Drive in Live Oak.

Visit the shelter's website for more information or their Facebook page.

Remember when you adopt a shelter pet, you save two lives... the one you bring home with you and the one that now will be saved because the shelter has more room.