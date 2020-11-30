Emaciated puppy seized from Niagara County residence finds new home with officer who rescued him; former owner facing charges

The Niagara County SPCA says the former owner of Hemi has been charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty.

NIAGARA, N.Y. — A 6-month-old puppy seized from a home in Niagara County has found a new fur-ever home.

Hemi, along with another dog, was seized from a home after the Niagara County SPCA received a tip from an anonymous call that two dogs in a backyard appeared to be in rough condition.

According to the officer, one of the dogs could not put pressure on its leg. The other dog, Hemi, was emaciated, dehydrated, and could hardly walk. SPCA officials say his back leg was swollen and bruised.

Hemi was taken to a local veterinary hospital. Now nearly two weeks later, the Niagara County SPCA says Hemi's former owner turned himself in and is facing charges.

According to the Niagara County SPCA, the dog's former owner has been charged with felony aggravated animal cruelty.

This news comes a few days after Hemi was adopted by the police officer who found him. The Niagara County SPCA posted a video on its official Facebook page of the officer taking Hemi home, which you can watch below.