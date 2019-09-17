SCHERTZ, Texas — A dog missing for five months and stranded on the streets was reunited with its family.

The Schertz Animal Hospital shared video of the heartwarming moment.

The owners had given up hope on finding their pet named Pops after months of searching and putting up flyers. But a woman visiting San Antonio came across the dog. She cleaned him up and took him to a vet to see if he was microchipped -- and he was!

His family now lives in Houston, but a family member came to Schertz to pick him up. There were happy tears all around.

The Schertz Animal Hospital said this story shows how important microchipping is, and it's simple to do.

