The search is on for a white French Bulldog that was stolen out of a car at the Peach Publix in Buckhead.

His name is Rex and his owner, Karla Morris, said he is 11 years old and deaf. He has a distinct cyst in the middle of his eyes.

A witness told police that they saw the encounter happen. Apparently, Morris was on her way to take him to the 24 hour emergency vet, so that Rex could get treated for a possible spider or snake bite. That's when she realized she left Rex's dog food at home and decided to grab some dog food from Publix.

She said she was in the store for four minutes and left Rex

Police said that Morris left Rex in the car, with the windows down, so she could grab the food. Within the four minutes she was in the store, her dog was stolen.

A witness told police that three or four men in a white Dodge with dealer tags and black rims were the culprits.

Morris wrote on Facebook that the car was last spotted on Pharr Road.

“Just please don’t hurt him. He means everything to me. He is family,” Morris said in a Facebook post.

She is offering a $500 reward to get him back and said she is desperate to see him returned.

