Corpus Christi Animal Care Services Pet of the Week: Biscuit

"Biscuit was brought in by an officer as a stray dog in need of help on 05/29/20. A citizen reported that she was abandoned near their property and that the neighborhood kids were being mean to her. Biscuit is very scared and unsure about people and even other dogs. She has not shown any aggression toward our staff or when meeting new dogs, even though she has starting barking defensively while in her kennel and when she passes by the other dog's kennels. A shelter environment can be hard on a dog like Biscuit who has clearly had a hard life and needs to learn to trust humans. We hope to place her in an adoptive home or rescue that can be patient with her while she comes out of her shell and learns to trust. Biscuit is aged at 1 year of age, has tested below limits for heartworms, and does have some hair loss but has been diagnosed as Demodex mange which is very treatable and not contagious," stated a Facebook post from the Corpus Christi Animal Care Services.