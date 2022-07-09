Casper, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta pediatric care pioneer dies

Casper and his handler founded the Canines For Kids program, the first in the country.

ATLANTA — Children's Healthcare of Atlanta is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved staff members.

In a heartfelt post, the hospital announced that their gentle-spirited golden retriever Casper has crossed the rainbow bridge.

Casper started walking the medical wings 13 years ago, in the fall of 2009 and wagged his tail for his first day on the job.

"Those lucky enough to see him in action knew they were seeing something special, but no one could have guessed they were witnessing a transformational chapter in pediatric healthcare," hospital officials said.

Casper, a Canine Assistants graduate, wore his Children's badge proudly and loved the hospital's young patients almost as much as he loved carrots.

"When wearing his work vest, nothing came between Casper and his kids," they said. "For patients experiencing needle sticks, radiology scans, chemotherapy infusions, pre-surgery jitters, he offered comfort by way of knee leans, paw holds and foot touches. For those on contact precautions, the warmth of his purposeful eye contact moved mountains."

The hospital emphasized how Casper wasn't just a friendly face but a pioneer in terms of pediatric care along with his handler, Lisa. Together, the two founded the Canines For Kids Program, the first of its kind in the country.

"Lisa poured herself into research, partnering with clinical teams to build a program that could harness the healing touch of man’s best friend, notably with respect to the fragility of a hospital setting," staff said. "Casper, with his gentle disposition and other-worldly intuition, was the perfect partner to carry out her vision."

Together, they would receive stacks of fan mail, including holiday cards, from families who remembered him years later.

"The stories of how deeply he touched the lives of our patients’ families are rife for a Hollywood script—which is fitting, as the story of his special bond with a boy named Creed earned him an Emmy in 2014. We’d be remiss not to mention the friendships forged with his two-legged coworkers, who sought his comfort on challenging days and happily contributed to his ever-growing treasure chest of soft toys," loved ones said.

The hospital said Casper, their beloved "paw-triarch" peacefully passed away, leaving behind a storied legacy and a hospital filled with love.