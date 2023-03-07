Pepper Pike rabbit among top 10 finalists in contest to be next Cadbury Bunny

Ohio has been home to two of the last three Cadbury Bunny contest winners.

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio — Who will be the next Cadbury Bunny? A pet from Northeast Ohio has just been named one of 10 finalists in the running to be featured in the company’s iconic commercial for the 2023 Easter season.

Meet Bodhi, a rabbit from Pepper Pike that was rescued from “a really bad home” where it lost an ear, according to its bio listed by Cadbury.

“I’m so hoppy in my new home,” Bodhi’s bio continues. “I love carrots and bananas. I like to give kisses and love snuggling on the couch. I am healthy and loved.”

You can vote for Bodhi once per day HERE. Voting will remain open through 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 14. The winner is expected to be revealed “on or about March 21,” according to the contest’s official rules.

Hey there, finalists 👋 We’re so excited to introduce the ten rescue pet finalists of the 2023 Cadbury Bunny Tryouts. Learn more about each of our finalists and vote for your favorite, once per day, through 3/14/23. #cadburybunnytryouts #contest No Purch. Nec. Ends 3/14/23. 18+ at time of entry, US/DC only, Official Rules: https://www.cadburytryouts.com/vote Posted by Cadbury USA on Monday, March 6, 2023

The winner will not only star in this year’s Cadbury Bunny commercial, but their family will be rewarded with $5,000 with an additional $5,000 to donate to a rescue pet shelter of their choice.

You can see all of the top 10 finalists HERE.

Ohio has won the Cadbury Bunny commercial competition twice in recent years. Last year, Annie Rose, an English Doodle from Cincinnati – was named the champion. In 2020, a two-legged dog named Lieutenant Dan from the Cincinnati suburb of New Richmond was crowned the winner.

Editor's note: Video in the player above was originally published in an unrelated story on Jan. 25, 2023.