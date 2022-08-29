Buy two cats & the house is free!

The $285,000 home was left to an animal shelter by a cat-loving woman who hoped the cats could remain living in the home after her death.

OLIVEHURST, Calif. — There's an old saying about cats is that they would rather change owners than move to a new home.

A case in point is in Olivehurst, California.

There you can buy two cats for $285,000, and the house they live in comes with them.

The home belonged to a cat-loving woman who passed away and donated her home to Fieldhaven Feline Center.

Fieldhaven is hoping the new owners will adopt the cats who have been living there.

The proceeds will also go to support animal adoption efforts in Yuba county.

