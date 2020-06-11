Gold Ribbon Rescue has also rescued dogs from the streets of Mexico City and slaughterhouses in China.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin rescue group has announced that 13 golden retrievers will soon have new Texas homes after being rescued from Istanbul, Turkey.

Gold Ribbon Rescue said five dogs arrived in Austin on Nov. 9, five more will arrive at Manchaca Village Veterinary Care on Nov. 10 and the final three will arrive the following week.

Gold Ribbon Rescue has a history of rescuing the beloved breed from dire situations. The group rescued another 14 dogs from Istanbul in 2015. And, in 2016, it helped save 10 dogs from the streets of Mexico City. Recently, in 2019, the group saved 15 dogs from China slaughterhouses.

The organization has dubbed this mission "Tamara's Turkey Dog Rescue Mission" in honor of a long-time volunteer who is sponsoring the initiative.

"The Turkish government and shelter volunteer colleagues in Istanbul want a better life for these dogs and worked with us to make this rescue happen," Gold Ribbon Rescue said in a press release.

Before leaving Turkey, all dogs were set to receive medical exams, microchips and health certificates, which will be reviewed by the USDA upon arrival to the states. The animals also spent 30 days in quarantine before their arrival in the U.S.

The 13 goldens are being flown to the U.S. on nonstop commercial flights from Istanbul to Houston, where Gold Ribbon Rescue volunteers greet them before taking them home to Austin, where they will receive additional vet care before being moved to their foster and foster-to-adopt homes.

PHOTOS: Austin rescue group saving 13 golden retrievers from Turkey 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Gold Ribbon Rescue Inc., a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, was founded in 1998 with three objectives:

To provide a network for sheltering, rehabilitation and placing golden retrievers in permanent homes in Central Texas. To provide public education about responsible dog ownership and about the golden retriever breed. To provide a forum for golden retriever fanciers to meet.