SAN ANTONIO — Editor's Note: The above video aired in March 2019.

If you’re looking to add a furry, four-legged friend to your family, this weekend is your chance to help a shelter pet find its forever home.

San Antonio Animal Care Services is participating in Clear the Shelters, one of the country’s largest pet adoption events, according to an ACS release. Saturday, August 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., ACS will offer adoptions with no fee. However, donations will be accepted to support the shelter’s pets.

ACS said all pets adopted will be sterilized, vaccinated, and given a registered microchip. Adopters will receive a goodie bag with pet items, and people who adopt dogs can enroll in free basic obedience training.

You can look at adoptable dogs and cats online at ACS’s website. Animal Care Services is located at 4710 State Highway 151. The gates open at 11 a.m. Saturday. ACS said all pets are adopted on a first come, first served basis.

RELATED: Boerne dog owner warning others after losing her pet to deadly algae

RELATED: Local veterinarian warns of rising number of flea-borne typhus

RELATED: 11 tips to keep your pets safe in this sizzling summer heat