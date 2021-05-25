San Antonio gun shop owner praises bill which would legalize unlicensed carry of handguns

The legislation, which isn't without Texas opposition, is expected to be signed into law by Gov. Greg Abbott.

SAN ANTONIO — Jonathan Hirsch is a staunch supporter of the 2nd Amendment who welcomes the passage of House Bill 1927, which, if signed by Gov. Greg Abbott, would allow eligible Texans to carry handguns without a permit.

The legislation eliminates the license, training and state background check requirements for purchasing and carrying handguns in public.

“Here, we’re very vigilant about who we sell guns to that if we detect that something is not quite right, we shut it down right away,” said Hirsch, owner of Adelbridge and Co. Firearms.

Hirsch anticipates a surge in demand for handguns in the coming months.

Since he's a federal firearms license dealer, Hirsch federal background checks will still be conducted at his business. Private sales, however, would not require background checks.

“We’re dealing with a serious business here, and first and foremost I need to make sure that everybody’s safe,” Hirsch said.

The legislation isn't without its opponents. Ed Scruggs, spokesperson with Texas Guns Sense, calls the advancement of permitless carry a sad day for the Lone Star State.

“It’s going to increase gun violence and senseless deaths. There will be more guns on the streets in the hands of people who should not have them,” Scruggs said.

Texas law allows people to carry rifles in public without a license.

Some law enforcement groups voiced concern and opposition to permitless carry, saying it would endanger the lives of the public including police.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus did not comment on the issue directly, but an SAPD spokesperson said “we will enforce laws and train our officers in accordance with any legislative updates, as we do at the conclusion of every session.”

Scruggs noted stopping and preventing violent offenders will become even more difficult once the bill becomes effective.

“We’ve given up a very important gateway in the process, a very important screening tool that caught several people trying to obtain weapons,” Scruggs said.