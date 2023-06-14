After getting hurt on the jon, man turns holistic healing to new career

Liam Adair is taking what he learned to the LGBTQ+ community and beyond.

HOUSTON — When a workplace injury began affecting his mental health, Liam Adair was desperate to heal – inside and out.

“I needed to find a way to get over this and get back to work,” says Adair. “But after the surgeries, none of the medications worked.”

So Adair tried a holistic approach: meditation, sound baths, herbal medicines, and crystals.

He liked it so much, he decided to pursue it as a career.

Adair earned a degree in holistic, natural, and integrative medicine, and says he is the first transgender, board-certified holistic healthcare practitioner in the U.S.

He says starting his business, Wholesome Healing, came naturally, since all of the services he provides, he does for himself.

Adair also said he recognizes his personal journey allows him to provide unique services to those in the LGBTQ+ community.

“The first thing I love to tell people is you’re not alone in this,” says Adair. “Most of us in the community, we are alone, and we operate alone. We feel that everybody is against us… but that's not true. And that's one of the biggest hurdles I had to climb over.”

Adair is quick to note he is trained to help anyone harness their inner strength and live their truth.

“I want you to understand that the universe is power is within everybody," he said.

