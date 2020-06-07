'We need you more than ever' | San Antonio Food Bank asking for volunteers

The Food Bank says they need at least 400 volunteers a week to support their distributions.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Food Bank is asking for volunteers for mobile, mega distributions. They say volunteers are at an all-time low. Without help, the organizations says they may need to scale back or even cancel food distributions unless additional volunteers can be booked.

The Food Bank says they need at least 400 volunteers a week to support their distributions at Toyota Field, Trader’s Village. Currently, numbers are only around 100 a week for this week and the following weeks.

“Our great community is rightfully cautious about getting out at the moment, given the spike in local cases. But the pandemic continues to wreak havoc on our economic stability as a community and food needs continue at all-time high levels,” said Eric Cooper, President & CEO of the San Antonio Food Bank.

For volunteer information, register here.