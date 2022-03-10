Vanessa Guillen to be honored with Memorial Highway and holiday

The highway will be dedicated on Oct. 8 in Houston.

HOUSTON, Texas — Vanessa Guillen will be honored with numerous commemorations throughout the state of Texas, including a Memorial Highway and a holiday.

The Texas Senate has passed a bill that State Highway 3 in Harris County will be named after Vanessa Guillen, the U.S. Army Specialist whose murder sparked a movement of change in the United States Military.

The Highway is located between the intersections of Interstate Highway 45 and Almeda Genoa Road, and will serve as as a reminder to the community of Guillen's life, service, and lasting impact.

The Highway will be dedicated on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10:30 a.m., at 8805 Ferndale in Houston Texas.

Texas legislators also unanimously approved a bill to mark Sept. 30, which was Guillen's birthday, as "Vanessa Guillen Day".

The special day has also been designated by the Houston Independent School District, where Guillen attended César E. Chávez High School before serving in the Army.