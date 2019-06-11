SAN ANTONIO — Ahead of Tony Parker's name being immortalized among other San Antonio Spurs greats on Monday when his jersey is retired, city leaders are also recognizing his impact.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg tweeted that Saturday will be Tony Parker Day in the Alamo City, thanking him for his contributions to the Spurs in the process.

Parker helped bring four NBA championships to San Antonio between 2003 and 2014, and was named Finals MVP in 2007. He is a six-time NBA All-Star, having averaged more than 15 points a game over more than 1,200 games in a 18-year NBA career—17 of them spent in San Antonio.

He retired after the 2018-'19 season, which he spent with the Charlotte Hornets.

