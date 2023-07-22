'I think there's more to this life than what I have right now' | Colorado woman looking for life-saving care in Temple

​A life outside of four hospital room walls is something 21-year-old Aubrey Knudtson has been waiting for since she was a young girl.

TEMPLE, Texas — A Colorado woman is hoping for more tomorrows, despite being denied by multiple health care providers across the nation. In the heart of Central Texas, the Baylor Scott & White Clinic in Temple could grant this wish and even save her life.

"When I was 12 years old, I got West Nile which caused encephalitis, which is swelling and inflammation of your brain," Knudtson said. "Ever since then, I've lost my ability to eat. My stomach and my intestines are paralyzed. I have a lot of rare diseases, but my biggest problem is not being able to get nutrition. I am literally starving to death."

Knudtson is dependent on IV Nutrition Therapy through her heart. It's kept her alive, but it's also taken a toll on her body.

"I have had dozens of blood clots throughout my entire body because of it," Knudtson said. "It has caused septic shock, which is essentially where your body starts shutting down from infection and usually it's deadly, but I've survived that many, many times, more times than I can count, but it has left me on life support and the ICU a lot."

When Knudtson was just 19, she was even put on hospice care around Christmas time. Her family thought it would be the last time they would all be together again.

"To watch my siblings and my parents grieve me before I'm gone is not something anybody should ever have to go through," Knudtson said.

One of Knudtson's wishes in hospice care was to capture her final moments with the people she loves most, her family. Knudtson took to a trip to social media saying she was looking for a photographer.

Csilla Leonard, owner and photographer at Csilla Leonard Fine Art Portraits, immediately connected with the 21-year-old once she heard her story.

"I have, you know, been around the world and met so many, many different people, different cultures, and by far she's the most selfless person I have ever met on the face of this planet." Leonard said.

Leonard says Knudtson has always had a positive attitude with everything she does. Knudtson even organized the Flap Jack Fundraiser for Change Starts Now.

As Leonard grew to know Knudtson more, she created a GoFundMe after Knudtson found out Baylor Scott & White in Temple had treatment options. Knudtson's insurance doesn't cover anything outside of Colorado, so Knudtson also created a t-shirt fundraiser.

"Every single minute matters, so the sooner the better," Leonard said. "The clock is ticking."

"They have an entire clinic filled with specialists and surgeons and doctors who actually know about my diseases," Knudtson said. "I think that the doctors who are scared of my complexity are just not willing to put in the time and effort, and I think they're wrong. I don't think that I'm out of treatment options. I think there's more to this life than what I have right now."

Knudtson said she recently started college and hopes to major in sociology with a minor in early childhood development. She said she plans to one day work in the foster care system.

A link to the GoFundMe can be found here.

Knudtson's Venmo is: Aknudtson5878

For those who have additional questions, you can reach out to Knudtson directly on Instagram at aubydauby739.