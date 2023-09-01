Longtime east-San Antonio advocate Mary Emerson dies at 93

People who were in the trenches with Emerson working for change would call her kind, gracious and incredibly tenacious.

SAN ANTONIO — Mary Emerson, a positive force for change in east San Antonio for decades, died on Dec. 30 at the age of 93.

Emerson was a tremendous advocate for children, schools and her church, and she was her neighborhood president for longer than many of her neighbors have been alive.

From her modest home just west of the AT&T Center, she was often at the forefront of efforts to preserve safe, affordable housing for seniors and build sidewalks so children could get to school safely. She also advocated for parks and other improvements that improved the quality of life for all her neighbors.

she pushed for better police protection and flood control projects, along with many more initiatives over the decades.

Information on her memorial services can be found here.

