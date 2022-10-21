Beloved San Antonio radio host Russell Rush dies after cancer battle, according to family

Online tributes remembered him as someone who "made so many people smile over the years."

SAN ANTONIO — Russell Rush, the longtime radio host and DJ for San Antonio's 96.1 Now, passed away this week after reportedly battling cancer. He was 44.

Rush's family shared the update on social media Friday evening; he had been in hospice care in recent days, having been diagnosed with T-cell lymphoma in 2019.

The news prompted an outpouring of support from community members and longtime listeners, many of them remembering Rush as "massively talented" and a personality who "made so many people smile over the years."

In addition to being named Radio Personality of the Year in 2008 by the San Antonio Media Alliance, Rush was also a routine partner of local philanthropic efforts. His online bio goes on to call him "a proud family man and devoted uncle" who brought "a refreshing, genuine touch" to the radio."

My friend, @russellrush….



🎶Thank You For Being A Friend🎶



🙏🏻 — Joaquín “J.C.” Carpenter, Jr. (@TheJCCarpenter) October 22, 2022

RIP to our dear friend @russellrush who lived life so fully and was loved by so many.



This was the update from his wife tonight.



We sure will miss you down here, friend. We're better for having known you. 💔 pic.twitter.com/uuRIVwsu7V — aaron (@cptnmarv) October 22, 2022

Russell Rush is a San Antonio institution, RIP legend https://t.co/p6iilIykSj — John Dyer 🎙🌮 (@spursnsalsa) October 22, 2022

