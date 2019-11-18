BULVERDE, Texas — Margaret Edmonson, a teacher at Smithson Valley High School, looks at her yearbook from 2010 with tears in her eyes.

"I had a lot of students over the years, but none of them made such a mark on my heart as Randall," Edmonson said.

She stares at Randall Perkins' senior picture. He's dressed in a black suit. "They always want to make them look so formal and so grown up," she said. "That's not how I remember him."

Edmonson remembers Randall as the silly kid in her class with a big grin and a quirky sense of style. She taught Randall for three years. He was a student in her journalism class.

She found a photo of him in the yearbook where he's getting ready for the morning announcements. He's dressed up as a cheerleader, pom-poms and all. "He was not afraid to try anything that would make people laugh," Edmonson said.

She said that was even when his antics got on her last nerve.

"When I was so mad, he'd just look and smile at me and go 'Mrs. Edmonson!'" she said. "And then I get'd mad because I wanted to be mad at him, but I couldn't. I don't know how his mother put up with him for all those years!"

Over a collage of Randall's senior pictures, there's a note from his family printed in the yearbook.

It said: "We are very proud of you and you are a blessing to others! Love and good luck, Mom, Dad and Trevor."

"There's just not going to be another one like him," Edmonson said.

Two years after graduating high school, Randall was shot in the back at a party near UTSA. The man who killed him, Leandre Hill, was sentenced to 40 years in prison on Nov. 14.

"It brings comfort, a sense of justice," Edmonson said. "But to be quite honest, he's still not here. It won't bring him back."

Edmonson was shocked to hear what happened to Randall. She said he got along with everyone. "He didn't move in a particular group, he was just Randall and everybody loved Randall," she said. "He was a good friend to a lot of kids on that campus."

Edmonson didn't follow the trial. She didn't want details of the case to take up any space in her memory.

"I don't want to associate any of that with what I know as Randall," she said. "I just want to remember Randall as the high school kid who came in every morning, always joking, with a smile on his face."

Randall was an athlete who played lacrosse, football and ran track. Edmonson said he had dreams of becoming a sports broadcaster. "He took away what Randall could have been," she said. "But he won't take away who Randall was and who Randall will always be. He's just one of those kids I'm never going to forget."

