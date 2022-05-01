New Braunfels welcomes home fallen US Army Special Forces Captain Isaac Walkup

The procession is expected to arrive in New Braunfels around 3 p.m.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The City of New Braunfels will welcome home fallen U.S. Army Special Forces Captain Isaac Walkup.

Captain Walkup will arrive to the San Antonio International Airport around 2 p.m. Wednesday. Members of the New Braunfels Police Department and Fire Department, along with San Antonio Patriot Guards Riders, will provide a full escort return to New Braunfels.

The procession is expected to arrive in New Braunfels around 3 p.m. where it will exit IH-35, turn onto South Seguin Avenue, and proceed through the Main Plaza before arriving at Zoller Funeral Home on Landa Street.

You can watch the procession in the livestream video player above on Wednesday afternoon.

