National Faith & Blue Weekend begins in effort to 'improve communication and outreach'

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is inviting local leaders to its Public Safety Headquarters for National Faith & Blue Weekend.

The event begins at 8:30 a.m. on Friday at 315 South Santa Rosa.

The ceremony invites local faith-based leaders in an effort to "improve communication and outreach."

”National Faith & Blue Weekend is based on the premise that strong communities are built on mutual respect and understanding," the press release says.