National Faith & Blue Weekend begins in effort to 'improve communication and outreach'

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is inviting local leaders to its Public Safety Headquarters for National Faith & Blue Weekend.
The event begins at 8:30 a.m. on Friday at 315 South Santa Rosa.
The ceremony invites local faith-based leaders in an effort to "improve communication and outreach."
”National Faith & Blue Weekend is based on the premise that strong communities are built on mutual respect and understanding," the press release says.
This will be the second year SAPD will join in on this effort. Click here for more information.