'Many popular new items' | Grand re-opening of the Gift Shop at Mission San Juan Capistrano

SAN ANTONIO — The grand re-opening of the Gift Shop at Mission San Juan Capistrano is around the corner!

If you're looking to purchase or admire items that represent the Alamo City, it's definitely something to add to your weekend plans.

The re-opening will take place after 9 a.m. Mass on Sunday, Dec. 5 at the Mission on Graf Road.

"Discover an array of new shopping categories featuring many popular new items. Proceeds from sales help to support and protect the religious and historic significance of this Landmark," the website says.

Also, Capistrano Lights returns Saturday, Dec. 4 and runs through Thursday, Dec. 30. It allows visitors to experience the Mission at night where history meets holiday.

