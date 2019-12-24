SAN ANTONIO — If you're 21 and up, there's a fun way to cruise around the Alamo City and see the holiday lights while cracking open a cold one.

It's called The Local Crawler Party Bike. Hence the name, it's literally a moving party.

Think of ride-sharing companies like Uber and Lyft, except you're in control; Basically, a 15-seat cart with pedals on each stool takes you and a group of friends, or people you just met, around the city.

We hopped on the crawler with Owner Regina Giannola who described how it all works.

"You book it...and we do bar stops! We do about three stops around town to see the lights, we go to The Pearl, some new bars around town. It's just a big party!" said Giannola.

So, the burning question, how does BYOB work while on a moving vehicle? Here's what the website says:

In order to BYOB, all riders must be 21 and have proper ID, no exceptions. You bring the drinks we have a cooler, ice and cups on the trolley.

Beverages allowed are beer/wine/hard cider/others like Mike's Hard Lemonade. Small Kegs and growlers.

Drinks must be consumed ON the trolley only, if you step off with a drink in your hand, you may be ticketed for violation of open container law.

So yeah, there are some serious rules. But, social media coordinator Chelsea Petty says, there are some fun rules too.

"If we come to a stoplight or a stop sign, we drink. If someone honks, we drink. We have a bell master, so every time they ring the bell, we drink."

If you're planning a party, whether it's for a bachelor or bachelorette, a birthday, or maybe just because you want to have a good time, Local Crawler says, they're ready for ya!

"Get on board and see what we're all about!" said Giannola.

For more information, visit Local Crawler's website.

