Dancing on a platform for progress: Meet Kristi Waters

"It's something that can take you away from your everyday life for an hour, to laugh at something and to laugh with somebody."

SAN ANTONIO — Her name is Kristi Waters. She lip-syncs, dances and has a sense of humor that's far from G-rated.

"I was a teacher and then I left that and I became a drag queen," Waters said. "Look at the world work!"

Waters has been part of the San Antonio drag scene for nearly a decade.

"I think it's important to have a drug scene in San Antonio to show people there is another side of our culture here," Waters said. "There's not just Latinx and this and that. There is the gay side."

Waters is a fixture at Paramour at The Phipps, a swanky rooftop bar off Saint Mary's where she performs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

"To describe a drag show, it's something that's fun. It's entertaining," Waters said. "It's something that can take you away from your everyday life for an hour, to laugh at something and to laugh with somebody."

For Paramour's Drag Brunch, Waters said the majority of the crowd that shows up is straight. Several women go to celebrate birthdays or bachelorette parties.

"And they have this the greatest time of their lives when they come here to see these shows," Waters said. "It kind of shows people that drag is OK. It's not this weird underground, sort of taboo nightlife, sort of thing anymore."

QUESTIONS WITH A QUEEN: "Where do you see yourself in ten years?" #Pride2021 pic.twitter.com/R630utbuBS — Mario Leal (@MLealTX) June 11, 2021

QUESTIONS WITH A QUEEN: "What's a drag show like?" #Pride2021 pic.twitter.com/KoagvIYrSf — Mario Leal (@MLealTX) June 11, 2021

Waters learned more about herself by being center stage. It's where she earned her confidence that delights hundreds of people every weekend.

"I learned how to become more open with people," Waters said. "I used to be very shy, to myself all the time. I think doing the shows, interacting with people, has helped me become more free."

While Waters has several admirers, she knows not everyone approves of her lifestyle.

"There are people that will never understand and that's OK," Waters said. "Everyone can have their opinion on everything. I would just say, 'You know, at the end of the day, we're all human. You don't have to like everybody, just respect them.'"

QUESTIONS WITH A QUEEN: "Who is your drag family?" #Pride2021 pic.twitter.com/FPtrqHhUYx — Mario Leal (@MLealTX) June 12, 2021

Younger members of the LGBT community look up to Waters. She knows some don't have a strong support system at home, so she lifts them up with her.

"I think it's important to show the younger kids that it's OK to just be you," Waters said. "The picking-on never stops. I'm still picked on to this day, but it's OK to be who you are. You know, no matter if you are a clown like me, it's OK."

She hopes other people find the courage to embrace who they are.

"You can't worry about what the world thinks of you," Waters said. "Just accept yourself."

To learn more about Kristi Waters, you can check out her Facebook page or follow her on Instagram @thekristiwaters.