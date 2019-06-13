SAN ANTONIO — Steven Armstrong was repairing his roof back in 2013 when he lost his grip and fell to the ground. Both of his legs were shattered, and he knew then his life would never be the same.

As the father of three young children at the time, he said it was most difficult coping with missing their special moments.

“I was always running and playing with them,” he said. “We were very active, biking, mountain biking, and, you know…everything stopped.”

After six years, 13 surgeries and countless missed moments with his children, Armstrong decided to go through with an elective below-the-knee amputation.

He received a new prosthetic leg from the Hangar Clinic and a renewed relationship with his kids.

“I’ve lost 20 pounds since March and my kids are loving it,” he exclaimed. I’ve been able to go out there and throw the football and I was their baseball coach this year. My daughter was three at the time. She’s 9 now, and she really doesn’t have a whole lot of memories of me before my accident.”

Armstrong’s daughter, Mackenzie, told KENS 5 it was “scary” to see her father go back-and-forth to the hospital for surgeries all those years, but it was all she remembered besides a few trips to the zoo.

Now, she looks forward to “daddy daughter days” and celebrating Father’s Day at a fancy restaurant and Fiesta Texas.

“Last Father’s Day, I was still hurting. This Father’s Day, we can do whatever we want.” Armstrong said.